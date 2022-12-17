Gurugram: Woman Found Hanging In Room, Live-in Partner Made Responsible For Suicide

A 27-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her flat in a society here, police said on Saturday.

The woman identified as Anita, a native of Aligarh in UP, shared the flat with her live-in partner named Manjeet. Both had shifted in the sector 83 society around 15 days ago, they said.

According to police, Anita's family was trying to reach her but as she was not answering their calls, they called Manjeet, who too, did not respond. Finally, the family reached the flat and on finding it locked they called the police.

When cops broke open the flat's door Anita was found hanging in a room.

"A suicide note was also found from the spot in which Anita had written that Manjeet has been unfaithful to me and I am dying due to distress. He is responsible for my death," inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of Kherki Daula police station said.

"On the complaint of Chetan, brother of the deceased woman an FIR has been registered against Manjeet and we are investigating the matter further," he added.

The body has been sent to the mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted on Sunday, the SHO said.

