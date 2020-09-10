Gurumurthy Condemns Arrest Of Republic's Crew; Says Maha Govt Will Pay Huge Political Cost

Extending support towards Republic TV reporters, Editor of Thuglak Tamil Magazine S Gurumurthy took a jibe at the Maharashtra government, stating that it will have to pay a huge political cost. Republic Media Network’s reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade have been taken into illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police.

Speaking to Republic TV, Gurumurthy said that Republic reporter Anuj will come out as a hero due to the 'foolish government'. He further added that the way the state government is moving, it will turn Republic into a bigger crusading brand.

"I feel when Anuj comes back, he will not come back as a reporter, he will come back as a hero. Because the foolish government is turning him into a hero. The way that the Maharashtra government is moving, it is turning the Republic into a bigger and bigger crusading brand. The government is going to pay a huge political cost. The more they are acting, Republic is reacting," said Gurumurthy.

Republic crew arrested

Republic Media Network’s reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh, and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade have been taken into illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police. The reporting team was following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad. In what is the biggest clampdown on the right to report, the Republic team was apprehended and thrown into jail for 4 days after making an inquiry with a security guard of a certain residence. The Republic team was denied any legal representation before being sent to 4 days of custody. The reporter is being pressured by the state machinery in Maharashtra to reveal his story, his leads and his sources.

