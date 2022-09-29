Gurumurthy Congratulates Republic As ED Chargesheet Exposes TRP Scam Fabrications

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue and Thuglak magazine Editor S Gurumurthy congratulated Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet exposed the 100 percent fabricated TRP scam by tainted former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Taking to Twitter, Gurumurthy called it disgraceful on the part of government and police officials for fabricating evidence against the Republic.

"Congrats Republic and Arnab. It is disgraceful a govt & its police official fabricated evidence again them. Maha govt and police stand exposed. Sad Arnab & Republic had to undergo arrest & all the persecution on forgee evidence (sic)," the RSS ideologue said.

He added, "Hamsa Research Group which stood by the truth and filed affidavit in court too was threatened with arrest. My respect to HRG which upheld the principles of its founder RK Swamy a friend who stood by me when I was arrested on March 13 1987 midnight on a forged letter."

Real TRP Scam

Nearly two years after Param Bir Singh's lies, the Final TRP report is out. The ED's chargesheet shows that the statements were twisted and evidence openly fabricated to create a completely false case against Republic TV.

BARC data cited in the TRP Report shows evidence of possible TRP manipulation by other channels and nothing against Republic.

"Statements (of households) were contrary to the statement given to Mumbai Police in as much as they denied watching Republic TV or Republic Bharat," the chargesheet said.

On the other hand, the ED's chargesheet revealed that Times Now had allegedly been sent a showcause notice by BARC in 2017 and a field investigation was also conducted, but this was not included in a key BARC forensic audit report that Param Bir had cited. Additionally, a cash-for-viewership charge has been levelled against India Today which is being probed by ED.