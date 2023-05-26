Gurumurthy Decodes History Of Sengol And Why It Was Chosen To Symbolise Transfer Of Power

No king is sovereign and Dharma is Supreme, said S Gurumurthy, describing the symbolism of the Sengol -- the staff that has been dug up from the annals of history to be placed in the new Parliament on May 28. Talking about the significance of the Sengol with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Gurumurthy, thought leader and editor of the Thuglak Magazine, said the sceptre was chosen by the last Indian Governor General C Rajagopalachari to represent the transfer of power from the British government, represented by Lord Mountbatten, to Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister.

Gurumurthy said the Sengol is a symbol of very high statecraft and said it was given by Rajaguru to the king so that he knows that the reign is not his but of Dharma.

How did the Sengal come about?

S Gurumurthy said: "Shaiva Adheenam were a living tradition of administering the Sengol ceremony to Cholas. So Rajaji was consulted by Nehru when Mountbatten asked him 'What is the symbolism to be adopted for the transfer of power?' which Nehru had no idea. Nehru consulted Rajaji and he was the right person. Rajaji knew the traditional values and ethos of India. He immediately put together the idea of Chola kings initiation into power being a transfer of power from the British."

Gurumurthy said that Rajaji immediately got into action. "Media reports of that time said that everything was done in post-haste. Adheenam came here (Delhi). It was not a private ritual. It was an agreed protocol. This symbol was first given to Mountbatten and then taken back from him. Gangajal Abhishek was done and handed over to Nehru," he said.

How did the sacred symbol disappear?

On the significance of Sengol in Indian history, he said, "British did not directly hand over power or sovereignty to Nehru. It was done through the sacred protocol of Sengol. But how did such a sacred symbol disappear? This is something which needs thorough enquiry. It should have been the prime symbol of the Indian government like the Ashok symbol and Satyamev Jayate.

On Sengol being lost in history as 'Nehru's walking stick', Gurumurthy called it a moral and legal crime against the nation. He also demanded a thorough probe to reveal how the history of Sengol got washed away.

Meanwhile, the ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer on Sunday followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha chamber by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.