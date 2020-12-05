Gurumurthy Hits Out At 'Delhi Media', Says They Have 'enormous Amount Of Vested Interest'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Political commentator and Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy expressed some strong opinions on the challenges that the Delhi based liberal media poses today to the integrity of the country.

While making his point on the protests which lead to road blockade and holding government hostage, Gurumurthy said that the "right of dissent is being extended to right of anarchy". While elaborating his viewpoint, he opined that the right of anarchy gets practised because the media calls it right of dissent as the media has an agenda and "the Delhi media always had an agenda".

"If 5,000 people occupy a geography, and that is an important geography. Four corners meeting in a city which can throttle a city. Then it is not right of dissent. But whether it is correct or not is being debated in court for months. It is because the media says it is the right of dissent. The media has an agenda, and the Delhi media always had an agenda," he stated.

Gurumurthy on 'Delhi based Media'

Having spent a considerable amount of time in Delhi during his years as a journalist, Gurumurthy spoke about the power structures in Delhi. He said, "Hundred people, who organise parties of 200-300 people, control Delhi. And if a person is not invited to that party he is not seen as sufficiently influential. So I have seen people soliciting invitations for those parties. This is opinion-making in Delhi. This a disease and has to be exposed to the citizens of the country."

Gurumurthy said these people operate through their connections in the bureaucracy, political parties, intra-connections within the media industry and connections with the government. However, he said during the Modi government's tenure, these connections have been severed. "Had it been continued during the Modi government, the Delhi media would have celebrated it," he said.

While revealing further about media in Delhi, Gurumurthy stated that the Delhi based media is turning every issue against the government because its own interests are at stake. "The political parties and the media personalities' self-interest is at stake." Speaking candidly, Gurumurthy opined that as a journalist he could never think of owning a farmhouse in Delhi while pointing that a large number of journalists own farmhouses today in Delhi.

"When I was a journalist, I could never think of having a farmhouse in Delhi. Imagine the number of journalists who have farmhouses. I have seen journalists making money, where did they get it from? There is enormous amount of vested interest," he said.

