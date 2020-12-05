Gurumurthy Opens Up On Why He Never Joined Politics, Cites Mahatma Gandhi's Influence

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know', S Gurumurthy, political commentator and editor of Thuglak, shared the reason behind staying away from electoral politics despite the pressure to join BJP in the 1990s.

Sharing that he thought that association with a political party would 'constraint his viewpoint' Gurumurthy said, "1987 and onwards when I became very very popular, there was a lot of demand that I should be associated with the BJP. And I refused to associate with a political party because it constraints my mode of thinking. Then I will have to align myself to a viewpoint which will not give me the freedom. I said no," he said.

Influence of Mahatma Gandhi

"But in 1992, there was lot of pressure on me to become a Rajya Sabha member. And then I was very confused because the people who were asking me were such tall people, everyone wanted to name them. So I went to Kanchi Mahaswamy. He is said to have lived for 100 years. He guided me in every aspect of my life. Then he asked me to read Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was a firm believer in varna dharma. That is why I didn't want to go into it but he was forcing me to go into it. So when I went to it, the question that was put to Mahatma Gandhi was whether a brahmin should be in politics or not. Mahatma Gandhi said that they should be in politics but they should not be in electoral politics or power politics," he said.

Read: Gurumurthy Speaks To Arnab, Shares Views On 3 Main Challenges That Are Holding India Back

Read: 'BJP Needs Strong Opposition' Argues Gurumurthy; Dubs Cong Degeneration As 'huge Problem'

S Gurumurthy added that you could continue being in public life without being in power or electoral politics, which is what he chose nearly 3 decades ago. "You know this is a very subtle concept. It cannot be massified. Its understanding cannot be made universally acceptable. But it is one's own relationship with the soul. So I found that you can be in public life but you should not be in power or electoral politics, appealed to me so much that I went and told the Mahaswamy this appealed to me. Then he said what appeals to you, you do it. That is how I got completely divorced from electoral and power politics."

"This is my life. And I did not take this decision today, I took it almost 30 years ago. So there are many capable people, I cannot say that because I am not there, there is a huge loss for the system or anything too much to think of," he added.

Read: 'BJP & Rajinikanth To Work Together' Predicts Gurumurthy; Hints At New Turn In TN Politics

Read: Gurumurthy Speaks To Arnab; Warns Critics Underestimating Rajinikanth's Spiritual Politics