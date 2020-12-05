Gurumurthy Reveals Turning Points Of His Life, Recalls How Emergency Made Him 'public Man'

Interacting with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know, Political commentator and Thuglak Editor S Gurumurthy spoke candidly about the incidents in his lifetime which changed his perspective towards life. Firstly, Gurumurthy said the declaration of emergency in 1975 changed his perception towards life and towards the political system, political parties and the judiciary.

"The declaration of emergency changed my perception about life, political system, political parties, the judiciary. The way the judiciary surrendered to a family, that shocked me. Something has to be done about it. Something has to be done about this polity. That is where I felt my personal life is meaningless unless I do something. This made me a public man. Emergency turned me into a public man," he said.

Speaking earlier in the interview, Gurumurthy had shared his experience during the Emergency Era and his participation the fight against the emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi led government.

"I was a witness to the emergency. I was participating in the battle against Emergency, being underground, printing underground pamphlets, distributing, and collecting money for people who were in jail to keep their families going. So it's a massive and highly painful experience," he said.

'Ramnath Goenka forced me into Journalism'

Gurumurthy then moved towards the phase of his life when he took up journalism despite initially being a chartered accountant by profession. He owed Ramnath Goenka for his decision to become a journalist. He said Ramnath Goenka forced him to become a journalist as nobody was willing to write about his investigation into the affairs of large corporate houses.

"Ramnath Goenka forced me to become a journalist. When I had investigated the affairs of a large corporate, and there was no one willing to write on that subject because it is somebody's investigation, I cannot write on it, it will not become a popular column, it will have no meaning. So they ascribed all the negatives. Goenka told me, Guru you have to become a journalist. It completely changed my entire attitude. I used to draft long long documents. I had to write short articles. This is the turning point. At least in this, I had a role," Gurumurthy said.

