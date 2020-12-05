Gurumurthy Speaks To Arnab, Shares Views On 3 Main Challenges That Are Holding India Back

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know', S Gurumurthy, political commentator and editor of Thuglak, shared his views on the three main challenges that hold India back.

Holding 'vested interests' in the country as the biggest challenge, Gurumurthy shared how questionable forces attempted to paint India's image as an 'intolerant' nation both inside and outside the country.

"The first major challenge is the kind of hostility being generated by vested interests supported by questionable forces against the rise of India to which the present government has contributed immensely and undeniably with every available opportunity to generate heat, hatred, and project this as a country of intolerance to bring down its image and goodwill. This I regard as the most important challenge," he said adding that people posed this threat from within and outside India," he said.

The Thuglak editor labeled the rise of dynasts in politics as the second big challenge in India. He also opined on how such parties eventually became the source of dictatorship, as was seen during the Emergency.

"Second important challenge is the emergence of regional and national parties handmade of families. So they exist only to protect the family interests. Families are interested not only in power but money. So opposition party at the Centre and ruling parties in the States have been reduced to family polity. Such parties are sources of dictatorship," he said.

Lastly, Gurumurthy called the 'cloud of doubt' surrounding the media the third major challenge, discussing how the trust in the fourth pillar of democracy was dwindling. "The third challenge is the way I have seen the media and the way media is today. Those days media would focus on issues of importance, it was clean and was honest by far and large," he said.

"Through emergency, some really powerful journalists cropped up taking up issues like the Bofors and the trouble that the judiciary underwent. Also, the judiciary standing by the media. But somewhere in the last few years, there has been a decline. It started more than a decade ago. The media itself is not trusted as an institution, the judiciary has also come under the cloud. This I feel is a big challenge," he added.

