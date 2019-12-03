Gutta: Cannot restrict Women From Working At Night, Must Identify 'root Cause'

India's noted badminton player, Jwala Gutta on Tuesday while speaking to Republic TV downplayed Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's remark stating that women should not work in night shifts. Gutta said that we cannot restrict women from working at night, instead, we need to start identifying the root cause of these crimes. The ace badminton player also added that, as a society, we need to start focussing on education and providing education for the underprivileged.

'You cannot restrict women'

While speaking to Republic TV, Jwala Gutta said, "You cannot restrict women from working at night. I think we need to actually start looking for the root causes of this particular crime against women. I think we need to do a lot more research and that should be the focus right now as to why is this happening and why the numbers are only increasing day by day that should be the main focus."

Furthermore, Gutta said, "We now need to start thinking as a society together, let us not blame anybody. We, now as a society, need to start creating our demands for proper education that is very much needed right now. I know, when I say these people come to me say that even educated people commit such crimes but I am talking about the majority of the people committing these kinds of crimes and it is so horrific. It just does not end with rape, they are also killed in a very brutal way. So my point is we should focus and demand for education, especially for people who cannot afford education, we need to demand good education for them and we need to start demanding proper facilities for the underprivileged and care for them since they are in a larger number. I think we as privileged people are not making such demands for our fellow people. We all are one society and that is what we need to start believing on."

Earlier on Tuesday, Gutta took to Twitter and said that the government should appoint psychologists to find out what made the accused commit the crime and then decide the punishment. She had also condemned the 'Hyderabad Horror' incident and stressed how traumatising it was for the families when an incident like this occurs. The incident has sparked intensive protests nationally, demanding stringent action against the accused in the case.

