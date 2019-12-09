The Debate
Guwahati: City Witnesses Shutdown As A Mark Of Protest Against CAB

General News

Guwahati city on Monday, December 9, witnessed a shutdown as a mark to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB)

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Guwahati city on Monday, December 9, witnessed a shutdown as a mark of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB). The bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. 

Published:
COMMENT
