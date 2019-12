Farmers in Assam carry out mass protests, rejecting the Citizenship Amendment Bill and calling it unconstitutional and communal. One of the farmers expressed his concern over the citizenship bill saying that the demographic pattern of Assam will come to an end due to CAB. The Assamese anticipate that CAB will allow the migration of 1 crore 90 Lakh Hindu Bengalis to Assam, who will occupy their land and destroy their demography, hence they strongly oppose it.