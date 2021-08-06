Guwahati Frontier Of BSF Seizes 25kg Cannabis Being Smuggled Along India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs and seized 25 kg of cannabis. The drug was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh. BSF's 75th Battalion stationed at the Border Outpost (BOP) Satbhandari under Guwahati frontier foiled the smuggling attempt.

The BSF troops conducted a special operation on early Friday based on information from sources. BSF said in a statement, "The security personnel foiled the attempt of drug and seized 25 kg cannabis, which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh on August 6.”

Keeping the momentum of operations against drug and narcotics trafficking, the BSF seized another 13 kg of cannabis on Thursday from the India-Bangladesh border. This time around, the drugs were being smuggled into Bangladesh. The border between India and Bangladesh is known to be a hub of smuggling and trans-border crimes. The BSF officials said in a statement that they have asked the patrolling forces to intensify the search and remain extra vigilant as many criminals would be taking chances of smuggling along the border.

Recent history of drug smuggling between India and Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh share an international border that is 4,096 km long which is the fifth-longest land border in the world. The border is distributed as 263 km in Assam, 856 km in Tripura, 318 km in Mizoram, 443 km in Meghalaya, and 2,217 km in West Bengal. Out of Assam’s 263 km of shared border with Bangladesh, 143.9 km is land and the rest are riverine. The border between India and Bangladesh is prone to smuggling.

Now, the drug smugglers have started using an alternate route for shipping drugs and have begun to see the involvement of Islamic student organisations, according to a report by security and intelligence organisations.

Bangladesh security forces are working hard to diffuse the traditional drug smuggling routes from Bangladesh to Myanmar but new routes have emerged from Myanmar through Tripura, Mizoram and Assam into Bangladesh. Islamic student organisations from Bangladesh have been getting involved in the smuggling business and security forces fear that this money might be used for terrorist activities.

(With ANI inputs)