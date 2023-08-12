Guwahati High Court Acquits 13 Terror-funding Accused Due To Botched Investigation

The Guwahati High Court, on August 12, acquitted all 13 accused in a multi-crore terror funding case involving the Dima Halim Daoga outfit in Assam's Dima Hasao district. These accused included militants-turned-politicians Niranjan Hojai and Jewel Gorlosa, along with former Chief Executive Member of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Mohet Hojai and government official RH Khan.

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Mitali Thakuria, set aside a judgment from May 2017 that had resulted in the conviction and sentencing of the 13 accused by a National Investigation Agency's (NIA) Special Court.

Guwahati High Court sets aside previous verdict

The High Court bench declared that the previous verdict in the case did not stand up to scrutiny and was consequently quashed and set aside. The justices highlighted significant lapses on the part of the investigation agency, the prosecution, and even the trial court itself.

They also pointed out that crucial witnesses were not examined, and the evidence presented did not meet the threshold of being reliable, admissible and legally acceptable. As a result, the Court rejected the prosecution's central claim that the Dima Halim Daoga [DHD(J)] was a terrorist organization engaged in violent activities and that funds from the N.C. Hills Autonomous Council were funneled to support these activities.

Charges related to offences under the UA (P) Act and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have thus been deemed unsustainable. The Guwahati High Court's ruling emphasizes the importance of rigorous and comprehensive investigation, reliable presentation of evidence, and adherence to legal standards in cases involving serious allegations.

The Court also underscored the need for future cases to meet the highest standards of due process and transparency by directing to share the judgment with key authorities, including the Assam Director General of Police, and the senior-most officer of the prosecution department.