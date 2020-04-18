Covid Crisis: Guwahati HC Orders Release Of Detention Centre Inmates Who Completed 2 Years

Following the order passed by the Supreme Court, the Guwahati High Court on April 15, directed the Assam detention centres to release the inmates who have completed two years of confinement.

The High Court division bench of Justice Manojit Bhuyan and Justice Ajit Borthakur directed the police to compile a list of all eligible detainees and ensure their release.

Acting upon two intervention petitions seeking the release of detention centre inmates over fears of COVID-19, the Supreme Court had on April 13, ordered the release of all detainees who have completed two years. It was a modification of the Supreme Court’s order issued back in May 2019 to release the detainees who completed three years on granting two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. The recent order reduced the amount to Rs 5,000 each.

Assam Detention Centres

There are six detention centres in Assam where those pronounced foreigners as per 'foreigners’ tribunals' have been kept. The government records show that there were 802 inmates in these centers till March.

In its order, Guwahati High Court directed the border department of Assam police to prepare a list of such inmates and release them “expeditiously within an outer limit period of seven days”. The special director general of police (Border) has been directed to submit the details of all eligible detainees by the next hearing scheduled on April 25.

