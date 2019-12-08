Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Apprises Of Preparation Ahead Of Visit By Japanese Delegation

BJP leader and MLA Himanta Biswa Sarma of the Jalukbari constituency in Assam inspected and informed about the ongoing preparations in Guwahati ahead of the Japanese delegation visit on December 15 and December 16.

Gateway of Southeast Asia' decorated with lights

On December 16, The Indian and the Japanese Prime Ministers will land in Imphal and visit the newly opened Peace Museum. Later, the two leaders are expected to visit the Japanese War Memorial in Moirang, where, along with Japanese soldiers, the Indian National Army soldiers under the leadership of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, laid down their lives fighting the British during World War II.

According tosources, both the leaders will also sign important pacts. Recently, top officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs visited Guwahati and Imphal and have issued a clearance. Security agencies are already on the job to provide full proof security to both the leaders.

It may also be noted that the entire southern bank of the Brahmaputra is being cleaned and decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.