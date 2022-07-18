Guwahati Police Busts Interstate Drug Network & Seize 20,000 Cough Syrup Bottles; 2 Nabbed

The Guwahati Police on July 18 busted an interstate drugs trafficking network and seized 20,000 bottles of Anrex cough syrup which was being transported by truck from Punjab to Manipur. Two persons, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested in the case.

According to the police, the minimum price per bottle of the seized cough syrup is Rs 500. Visuals show hundreds of cartons of cough syrup being unloaded by the police. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said that the drugs were coming from Ambala and was en route to Manipur.

"We have told you earlier also, it's not that drugs go from Northeast to the rest of the country only, it's both side thing. Like phensydyl is a very popular cough syrup, likewise, this one is Anrex. It was coming from Ambala in Punjab to Manipur, and we intercepted it here. The two persons who were taking this consignment are from UP," Mahanta said.

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam; CM Sarma praises police

Earlier in the day, Police informed that huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin worth Rs 2 crore have been seized in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts leading to the arrest of six people.

In an operation in Golaghat, cops seized 1.23 kg of brown sugar in the Barpathar area on July 17 night and arrested four persons. The value of the seized contraband in the international market is estimated to be Rs 1.85 crore.

In another incident, a joint team of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) seized 208 grams of heroin from a vehicle at Dilapi and arrested two people. The drugs are estimated to be valued at over Rs 16 lakh.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has complimented the state police for its continued efforts against the drug menace.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



In a joint operation today, @GolaghatPolice seized 1.23 kg Brown Sugar from a gang along with four mobile handsets, hidden inside a four-wheeler, at Barpathar.



Compliments to @assampolice for its continued efforts against drug menace.@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/YBgQP96iBr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 17, 2022

