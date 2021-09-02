Guwahati Police Seizes 2.5 Kg Heroin In Soap Cases Worth Rs.17.5 crores; 2 Arrested

In a massive crackdown on drug smugglers, the Guwahati Police on Thursday seized over 2.5 Kilograms of heroin and arrested two people in possession of the drug. As per the police department, the heroin possessed is worth Rs. 17.5 crores. The successful operation was conducted by Guwahati Police, who grabbed a truck at Jorabat and discovered 205 soap cases filled with heroin.

Guwahati Police seizes 2.5 Kg heroin worth Rs. 17.5 crores

The search was conducted on the intelligence inputs, the Guwahati Police Department informed. The police arrested two accused on the spot-- Dipak Sharma & Jamminlal and said that the search operation for others is on. In a tweet, Guwahati Police wrote, "Big Success in #WarOnDrugs! Based on an intelligence input, EGPD today apprehended a truck at Jorabat & recovered 205 soap cases of Heroin (approximately 2.5kgs worth Rs 17.5 crores) from inside the oil tank. Two apprehended - Dipak Sarma & Jamminlal Further operation is on."

Big Success in #WarOnDrugs !



Based on an intelligence input, EGPD today apprehended a truck at Jorabat & recovered 205 soap cases of Heroin (approximately 2.5kgs worth ₹17.5 crores) from inside the oil tank.



Two apprehended - Dipak Sarma & Jamminlal



Further operation is on . pic.twitter.com/jNgZyBLxs8 — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) September 2, 2021

Assam Chief Minister appreciated the Guwahati police for the action and in a tweet, wrote, that despite all their efforts, the drug mafia can never succeed and police officials are always a step ahead of them and will be caught. He applauded the police officials for nabbing huge amounts of drugs and said, "Whatever means the drugs mafia may choose to hoodwink Police - they will never succeed. @GuwahatiPolice fished out 205 soap cases of Heroin (about 2.5 kgs) from the petrol tank of this truck. Two residents of two other states were nabbed. Brilliant @assampolice".

#AssamAgainstDrugs



Whatever means the drugs mafia may choose to hoodwink Police - they will never succeed. @GuwahatiPol fished out 205 soap cases of Heroin (about 2.5 kgs) from the petrol tank of this truck. Two residents of two other states nabbed.



Brilliant act @assampolice pic.twitter.com/4WizMHOvUM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 2, 2021

In response, Guwahati police thanked Assam CM Sarma, and wrote, “Thank you @Himantabiswa for your continued support, guidance & encouragement. As rightly pointed out, Sir, we'll always be one step ahead of the drug mafia & will ensure they’re brought to justice. The #WarOnDrugs shall continue till we eradicate this menace.” Guwahati Police wrote.

Earlier, on Aug 26 Meghalaya Police on a lead, seized around 8500 Yaba tablets and also arrested the supplier later, with 3 mobile phones and around Rs. 35,600 cash. In a tweet, Guwahati Police wrote, “On a lead from lady arrested with 8500 Yaba tablets (26.08.21) EGPD Team ran Ops in Shillong with @Meghalayapolice & picked up the supplier - Ms Dimsiannem. She was brought to Bhangagarh PS. 3 mobiles & ₹35,600/- cash were also seized.”

#WarOnDrugs continues!



Yesterday, on a lead from lady arrested with 8500 Yaba tablets (26.08.21) EGPD Team ran Ops in Shillong with @MeghalayaPolice & picked up the supplier - Ms Dimsiannem. She was brought to Bhangagarh PS. 3 mobiles & ₹35,600/- cash were also seized. pic.twitter.com/wpkfJ7JBot — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) September 2, 2021

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/ Guwahati Police