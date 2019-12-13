Guwahati: Public Property Left In Ruins After Anti-CAB Protest

Guwahati woke up on Thursday to witness streets trashed with burnt vehicles, effigies, and fallen police blockades as protesters vent out anger against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. In the wake of the increasing protests in the North-East against CAB, five Army columns have been requisitioned and deployed in Assam while three Assam Rifles columns have also been requisitioned and deployed in Tripura. The Assam government on Wednesday decided to suspend all the internet services in ten districts of Assam for 24 hours from 7 pm onwards in ten districts of the state including Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro), and Kamrup. Along with it, an indefinite curfew has been placed till further orders in Guwahati and Dibrugarh.