Guwahati Welcomes Air Passengers With Smooth Arrangements; Only 8 Flights Operate On Day 1

As flight services resumed on Monday, the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati witnessed the movement of commercial flights for the first time in two months. Out of 32 scheduled arrivals and departures, on the first day of resuming services, only 8 flights will be operating as most flights connected to Kolkata and Hyderabad stand cancelled.

Many passengers were seen arriving at the airport much ahead of the scheduled departure, unsure of the procedures to be followed while boarding. "We came early as we did not want to take any risk," said a passenger traveling to Kerala.

Proper sanitization measures witnessed at Airport

Proper sanitization measures were witnessed at the LGBI Airport. As the passengers arrived for departure, their luggage were sanitized by spray gun. After sanitization, maintaining social distancing, they proceeded for a temperature check, before proceeding further towards the entry gate. The airport is strictly not allowing seeing off or pick-up by relatives.

The state government has made arrangements of buses to all districts of the state. The passengers of Kamrup Metro, Darrang, Morigaon and Hojai are being taken to a hotel in the city, where their swabs will be collected and put into mandatory institutional quarantine of 7 days, to be followed by 7 days home quarantine.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Assam's Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the next week will be challenging for the state as the number of flights will increase after opening of the Kolkata airport.

"The next one week will be challenging, we are prepared for that," he said. "Today the number of arrivals is low. As per requirement arrangements are being made. Officials of other Northeastern States are also here and they can take their people to their Bhawans here or directly to their own State," he further added.

It may be mentioned that due to the non-opening of the Kolkata Airport, many flights to the other Northeastern States and particularly Tripura via Guwahati have been cancelled. As a result, many passengers got stranded in Guwahati. One such passenger Major Subrata Debbarma who arrived from Jaipur via Delhi, along with his brothers and sisters, said that at least some measures should have been taken by the State government of Tripura as he couldn't find any official from his State.

Many inbound passengers also shared their delight over the arrangements being made by the concerned authorities, Airports Authority of India in particular as well as the state and Centre to facilitate smooth movement.

