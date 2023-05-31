Guwahati Zoo Gets Five New Inmates, Receives Zebras After 3 Decades

Assam State Zoo-Cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati has welcomed five new inmates and received zebras after three decades. Out of five new inmates, one is giraffe and two are zebras. Two zebras, two Mandarin ducks and a female giraffe are the five new inmates brought to the zoo after a long gap of around 30 years.

State Zoo Authorities said that the female giraffe aged five years has been brought from Patna. The lone male giraffe at the zoo will now have a mate. One male and a female zebra, who are one and three years old respectively, have been brought from Karnataka's Mysore. Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patorwary has named zebras Joy and Joya.

Assam State Zoo Ranger Indrani Borgohain said, "We bought two zebras and two Mandarin ducks from the Mysore Zoo, and one giraffe from Patna Zoo. We are planning to bring other animals as well."

Speaking about measures taken by authorities to beat the scorching summer heat, Indrani Borgohain said, "In zoo enclosures, we have provided shower and bathtub facilities for black bears so they can cool off in the summer heat. For tigers, we have provided fans so that they can stay cool in the summer heat."

Assam State Zoo-Cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati welcomed 5 new inmates & received Zebras after three decades



Indrani Borgohain, Ranger of Assam State Zoo, said, "We bought 2 zebras & 2 mandarin ducks from Mysore Zoo, & one giraffe from Patna Zoo. We are planning to bring other… pic.twitter.com/hjjuwwFrip — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

As Assam recorded a significant rise in temperature, the Assam State Zoo authorities, to help inmates beat the heat, have installed fans, water sprinklers and showers.