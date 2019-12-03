GVL Narasimha Rao: 'A Few Political Parties Are Calling For Exoneration Of Urban Naxals'

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP G. V. L. Narasimha Rao on Tuesday spoke about Urban Maoists and the threat they posed. During his address at the Rajya Sabha, Rao said, "In 2018, we have seen a chargesheet filed by the Pune police which stated that the so-called Urban Naxals who were under attack, raids at their premises revealed a sinister plot to assassinate the Prime Minister of the country. Today, we have some political parties which are calling for exoneration of such people. They also want a fresh investigation in the matter, to bail out these urban Naxals.

Adding to his statement further, the BJP leader said, "There is a threat coming from within the country as well. "

Rajiv Gandhi type assassination planned by Maoists for PM Modi

Earlier in 2018, as a part of the probe in the Bhima-Koregaon violence, Pune police had arrested 5 people, namely, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, and Rana Jacob, in June 2018 for allegedly delivering hate speeches and distributing disputed pamphlets. While addressing a press briefing, Ravindra Kadam, Joint CP, Pune, had confirmed that the 5 accused persons had links with Maoists. During the briefing, Kadam said that their Maoist links were confirmed following the information and material ascertained from them. Kadam also said that some of the arrested were even booked earlier for their Maoist links. After the arrests, the police have also recovered a letter containing the plan of a Rajiv Gandhi type assassination plot for Prime Minister Modi.

Bhima-Koregaon Violence

Violent clashes had broken out in Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune district on January 2, 2018, leaving one dead and many injured. The violence started at an event of Elgar Parishad, attended by a huge crowd of Dalits at Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The Battle of Koregaon was fought between the British East India Company and Pesha faction at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818. The battle and the victory of the British East India Company are significant to the Dalits as the victory pillar features names of 29 Dalits among other soldiers, who were a part of the East India Company.

