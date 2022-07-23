GVMC Commissions Another Floating Solar Power Plant In Visakhapatnam; WATCH

Weeks after India's largest floating solar power project became fully functional in Telangana's Ramagundam, another major floating solar power plant was commissioned by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on the Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A floating solar power plant commissioned by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (22.07) pic.twitter.com/awAhT0w7t7 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

Speaking on the same, Commissioner of the city's civic body, G Lakshmisha told ANI that the plant, which has been constructed on an area of 12 acres, can produce at least 4.2 million units of power every year. He further added that it is helping to save 54,000 tonnes of coal annually and reduce emissions by 3,022 tonnes per year.

An aerial view of the power plant has been shared by ANI which demonstrates the marvellous construction spread over the reservoir. The visuals of the drone were shared by GVMC, Visakhapatnam. Notably, this is the second floating solar plant by the GVMC. Earlier, another plant was developed on the Mudasarlova reservoir.

India's largest floating solar project

Earlier this month, India's largest floating solar power project was made fully operational after NTPC declared commercial operation of the final part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project at Ramagundam in Telangana.

With the operationalisation of the 100-MW Solar PV Project at Ramagundam, the total commercial operation of floating solar capacity in the Southern Region rose to 217 MW.

Image: ANI