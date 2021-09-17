Gwalior Man Engraves 'Namokar Mantra' On Electric Bulbs With Hammer And Chisel

A 70-year-old man from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, exercises a very rare and unique skill of carving inscriptions on glass goods. Recently, the man, Vimal Chandra Jain created headlines due to carving 'Namokar Mantra' on electric lights with the help of a hammer and chisel. The bulb artist, Vimal Chandra Jain, told ANI that his family used to maintain a store where they engraved names on kitchenware. He said that he used to sit in the store and observe his uncle while he used to carve words and from there, he learned how to do it.

ANI even wrote on Twitter about Vimal Chandra Jain saying that “It takes me about 2-3 hours for this work. My family used to carve names on utensils at our shop, and that's how I also learnt this art.”

Madhya Pradesh: 70-year-old Vimal Chandra Jain from Gwalior carves 'Namokar Mantra' on electric bulbs using hammer & chisel. "It takes me about 2-3 hours for this work. My family used to carve names on utensils at our shop, and that's how I also learnt this art," he said (15.09) pic.twitter.com/ltER7b53lZ — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

The journey of the bulb artisan who engraved Namokar Mantra

Vimal Chandra said, “I started with engraving a letter or two on the utensils. It took me some time to get used to it.” Following that, he began carving words on medals, shields, and gift objects such as watches. He stated that his abilities increased as he inscribed names on the plastic parts of mobile phones. When asked how he came up with the thought to engrave phrases on bulbs, Jain responded that he wanted to attempt carving on glass after practising on other objects. He explained, "Initially, I could not engrave on the glass as my regular tools would slip on it."

Jain went on to say that after several failed attempts, he went to Jaipur and bought some unique glass-working instruments. He even clarified that working with them was also challenging. But, with time, He was able to learn the technique. He further added that he began working with a mirror with those instruments and progressed to various other glass things.

Vimal Chandra even revealed that he later decided to try his hand at engraving letters on an electric bulb after carving phrases on other glass objects. He said that as the glass bulbs are quite brittle, so, in the beginning, he used to break a few of the bulbs while engraving words on them. Jain clarified that he has to be extremely careful during writing.

He also stated that he began by writing a few letters and after that, he engraved the name of God, and ultimately the entire 'Namokar Mantra' on the electric bulb. The bulb artisan goes on to explain that he has been engraving phrases on glass for about 10-12 years and that creating this mantra over the electric bulb currently requires only two to three hours for him.

(Image: ANI)