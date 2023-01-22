Gwalior Police Arrest Main Accused In Two ATM Robbery Incidents; Recover Rs 8 Lakh Cash

The Gwalior police arrested the main accused in connection with two incidents of ATM robbery in the city. A total of Rs 8 lakh has been recovered from him.

Recently there were two incidents of ATM loot in Gwalior and the police arrested the main accused Yashveer Gurjar.

Madhya Pradesh | Recently there were two incidents of ATM loot in the city. Police arrested the main accused Yashveer Gurjar. Rs 8 lakh has been recovered. Delhi's Special Cell has also arrested 2 accused. Other accused will also be arrested soon: Gwalior SSP Amit Sanghi (21.01) pic.twitter.com/AMHOKEmXod — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 21, 2023

Main accused arrested

Apart from apprehending the main conspirator, two other arrests were also made by the Delhi police.

Gwalior SSP Amit Sanghi said, “There were two incidents of ATM cutting in Gwalior - One in Bahodapur and the other in the Murar Thana area. The Gwalior crime branch, Bahodapur and the Murar Thana police officers along with the supervisory officers in a joint operation identified the miscreants. Our team was on the lookout for the culprits in the area of Nuh, in the Mewat region. One accused has been arrested, he belongs to Dholpur. He is a dreaded accused. A sum of ₹8 lakh and ATM cutting material have been recovered from him.”

He further added the accused was working as a driver in Dholpur. He was also involved in the theft incidents of two trucks and one car. He was also jailed twice and knew Gwalior city well.

Image: Republic