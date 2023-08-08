Gyanvapi: ASI Survey Enters Day 5, 'Tahkhana' Could Be Opened

The Tahkhana might be opened Tuesday as the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi enters its 5th day, the Hindu side petitioner Rekha Pathak said. The survey was allowed by the High Court and Supreme Court on the condition of being non-invasive.

Talking to ANI, petitioner Pathak said, “...The 'Tahkhana' might be opened today...We are very excited about the survey. It has become our routine to get up in the morning and head for duty...That's how we feel...Our work is to supervise...We have had talks and the survey starts at 8 am and will go on till 5 pm..."

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: As the ASI will continue the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today, Hindu side Petitioner Rekha Pathak says, "...The 'Tahkhana' might be opened today...We are very excited about the survey. It has become our routine to get up in the morning… pic.twitter.com/EzZhKxKt0j — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2023

On August 8 morning at around 8:05 am, the ASI survey team reached the Gyanvapi Complex to resume the Archaeological survey on Day 5.