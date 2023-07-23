Gyanvapi Campus ASI Survey Begins July 24, Report To Be Submitted By August 4

The Archaelogical Survey of India (ASI) will initiate survey of the Gyanvapi campus on Monday, June 24. The ASI team is scheduled to reach the Gyanvapi campus at 7 am and begin their survey. The ASI is required to submit the survey report to the District Court of Varanasi by August 4. The ASI team, on Sunday morning, reached Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow to meet the Varanasi Commissioner.

A Varanasi district court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple, holding that the scientific investigation is necessary for the true facts to come out.

According to reports, the 'wazukhana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'Shivling' exists, will not be part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order related to the spot where Muslims perform ritual ablutions.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represents Hindu side in the case, said, "I have been informed that my application has been approved and the court has given directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the Wazu tank which has been sealed. I think the survey can be completed within 3-6 months."

Gyanvapi Masjid committee seeks early listing of their case

Earlier in the day, the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, moved the Supreme Court seeking an early listing of their case to challenge the recent decision of the Allahabad High Court regarding the daily worship of Shringar Gauri located in the Gyanvapi campus. The original hearing on the Masjid committee's petition in the Supreme Court was scheduled for July 28, challenging the HC's decision to conduct carbon dating of the alleged 'Shivling'

The Allahabad HC had considered the petition demanding daily worship of Shringar Gauri to be hearable, leading to the Muslim side's appeal to the Supreme Court. The Muslim parties are now urging for an early hearing on Monday, July 24, to challenge the HC's order.