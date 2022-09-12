The Varanasi district court is set to pronounce its much-awaited verdict on the merits of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case. The decision relates to the maintainability of five women's plea seeking permission to worship Hindu deities inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

The district judge will render its judgment on whether the ongoing trial seeking the right to pray is maintainable and whether the plea is based on tenable grounds.

District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesh last month reserved the order till September 12 after hearing concluding arguments from both sides in the communally sensitive matter.

What is the Gyavapi-Shringar Gauri case?

Rakhi Singh and four other women had filed a plea in the court seeking permission to conduct daily prayers at the Shringar Gauri Sthal located within the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said the Gyanvapi mosque is a property of the Waqf board and questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The Masjid panel submitted before the court that laws such as the Places of Worship Act of 1991 and the Waqf Act specifically prohibit such pleas and thus it should not be tried.

The Places of Worship Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for maintenance of the religious character as it existed on August 15, 1947. According to this law, no suit can be tried in courts with respect to the character of such places.

However, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain argued that Hindu idols were present on the premises long before August 1947 and therefore their plea is maintainable. Madan Mohan Yadav, another lawyer of the Hindu side, said the mosque was constructed after 'demolishing' the Shringar Gauri temple.

The case is being heard by the Varanasi district court following a Supreme Court order. Earlier, a civil court had ordered a videography survey of the mosque premises. The survey was completed on May 16 and the report was presented before the court on May 19.

'Shivling' discovered inside mosque complex

The Hindu side claimed that a 'Shivling' was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side.

While the Hindu plaintiffs celebrated the discovery of Shivling and 'Baba Mil Gaye' chants echoed around the complex, the masjid panel insisted that the structure was part of the wuzu khana’s fountain. Both sides filed their respective objections to the video survey report as directed by the civil court.

After the matter reached the district court, it decided to first hear the application challenging the maintainability of the Hindu women's suit. Future proceedings will depend on what the court decides about maintainability.

If the plea is found maintainable, then the court will take up the video survey report and the issues surrounding it. If the court rules in favour of Anjuman Intejamia Masjid, the plea filed by the women would organically fall.