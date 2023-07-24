Gyanvapi Case: ASI Survey Begins Amid Heavy Security, Report By August 4

In a significant development in the Gyanvapi case, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) commenced its scientific survey of the mosque complex on Monday. A 30-member team of ASI experts arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque on the morning of July 24, with tight security measures in place.

The ASI team is set to employ state-of-the-art methods and technology for the survey. Their initial focus will be on inspecting the western wall, followed by an examination of the structure's dome. Videography of the mosque has already commenced.

Speaking to Republic, Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Jain Shankar highlighted the importance of the ASI's modern techniques, stating, "We told the court that there are many shield walls in Gyanvapi behind which there could be many things... The ASI survey will help ascertain the religious nature of the place."

Hari Shankar Jain, Hindu side lawyer and father of Vishnu Jain, also spoke to Republic. He hailed the ASI survey order from the Varanasi court as a "milestone" in their case. He expressed confidence in finding evidence of the existence of a Hindu temple in the 17th century, which was allegedly destroyed during the Aurangzeb era, paving the way for the construction of the current mosque. He added, "I believe that we will get at least two-three Shivlings in the Gyanvapi premises. In addition to this, we will get Hindu symbols in the basement area."

Jain further emphasised the historical significance of the ASI survey, stating that it would establish the temple's existence before Aurangzeb's time, reinforcing their claim that it was destroyed in the 17th century. He alleged that the demand to prevent the survey was made by the Muslim side to suppress such facts from coming to light.

"The ASI survey will prove that the Hindu temple existed even before the forefathers of Aurangzeb. It will prove our point that the temple was destroyed in the 17th century. To hide these facts from coming out, the Muslim side is demanding no survey of the premises," he said.

Sohan Lal Arya, the petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque case, expressed joy over the ASI survey, deeming it a "glorious moment" for the Hindu community. He asserted that the survey is the most viable solution to resolve the Gyanvapi issue.

Varanasi court orders ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Earlier on Sunday, Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam confirmed the ASI's intimation about commencing the survey. He mentioned that an advocate representing each petitioner will accompany the survey team.

The survey comes after District Judge A K Vishvesh's direction to the ASI to conduct a comprehensive scientific investigation, including excavations where necessary, to determine the mosque's origins. The ASI has been mandated to submit a detailed report along with videos and photographs of the survey proceedings to the court by August 4. It is noteworthy that the mosque's 'wazukhana', where a structure claimed to be a 'Shivling' by Hindu litigants exists, will not be part of the survey, as per a previous Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.