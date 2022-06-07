Gyanvapi Case: Civil Judge Ravi Diwakar, Who Ordered Survey Of Premises, Threatened

Weeks after the Supreme Court transferred the Gyanvapi- Kashi Vishwanath temple complex case to a District Judge, Civil Judge (senior division) Ravi Diwakar who ordered the survey on the disputed premises received a threat letter on Tuesday. Justice Diwakar informed the Principal Home Secretary about the threat letter, allegedly written to him by Kashif Ahamed Siddhiqui of the Islamic Aghaz Movement.

'You are a Hindu Kafir Judge'

Justice Diwakar informed, "In the letter, it has primarily been pointed out that in the hatred-filled political, social, cultural atmosphere of the present divided India, even the judiciary is engulfed in the saffron hue. Orders are passed to impress the extremist Hindus and their organizations in India. And make the Muslims of the country pay."

"When you appointed the Advocate Commissioner, the women on the side of the plaintiff shouted in front of the media 'We are Hindus, we are Hindus' while feeding each other sweets. They were taunting, mocking the Muslims...They were giving provocative speeches but you stood there like a silent spectator because you are also a Kafir Hindu judge. These days the undergarments of the Kafir Hindu judges have turned saffron. No Muslim can expect justice from a Kafir, idol-worshipping Hindu Judge."

'Now Mosque will be declared a temple'

"The Muslims of divided India very well know that under the pressure of the extremist Prime Minister, you will declare the mosque a temple, and the Mughals robbers," Justice Diwakar said quoting the threat letter. The Civil Judge (senior division) further said, "You have the support of 80 per cent of Hindus, why are you scared of the Muslims that comprise just 20 per cent? You be brave and pronounce the verdict, and just like Justice Rajan Gogoi become the king of judges who rule the hearts of the Hindus, and subsequently, a Justice in the Supreme Court or a member of the Rajya Sabha."

Meanwhile, in the last hearing in the Gyanvapi- Kashi Vishwanath temple complex case in the District Court, arguments took place on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side. Post the arguments, Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesha directed the release of videography & photography of the site of contention and posted the matter for the next hearing on July 4.