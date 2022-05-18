Gyanvapi Case: Hindu Side Demands Re-appointment Of Court Commissioner Ajay Mishra

In the Gyanvapi case, the Hindu side has demanded the re-appointment of Ajay Mishra, who was removed as commissioner in the case. The petitioner, in his plea, states that the report would be incomplete without his support.

On Tuesday, a local court removed advocate Ajay Mishra as commissioner of the Gyanvapi survey on grounds of alleged non-cooperation. It also gave two more days to the commission to submit the survey. The file will now be submitted by Vishal Singh.

In the court, it was alleged that Mishra leaked information to the media. Advocate Vishal Singh complained against Mishra, following which he was removed.

'Did not leak any information'

Speaking to ANI, Ajay Mishra claimed that he did not leak any information that reveals the secrecy of the matter. "I was removed because of the allegations of Advocate Vishal Singh. I will respect the Court order. Whatever has happened is only because of Vishal," he said.

Three court-appointed commissioners, five attorneys from both sides, an assistant, and a videography crew performed the survey from May 14 to May 16.

A group of women submitted a petition to pray before the Hindu gods' idols on the Mosque's outer wall, which is located close to the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Gyanvapi: SC directs protection of 'Shivling' area

The Supreme Court on Tuesday order Varanasi District Magistrate to ensure the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where 'Shivling' was said to be discovered during a survey. The Court has also allowed Muslims to offer Namaz.

"This is an interim arrangement till counsel for the plaintiff is here. We need to balance the rights of contesting parties. The order of May 16, 2022, to the extent that DM, Varanasi shall ensure the protection of the area where Shivling' is said to be found will not impede upon the rights of the Muslims to offer Namaz' and perform religious observances," the bench said in its order.