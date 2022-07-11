Gyanvapi Case: Hindu Side Forms New Trust To Deal With Cases Day Ahead Of July 12 Hearing

In the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri temple complex case, the Hindu side on July 11 announced the formation of a new Trust to look into the whole issue.The Trust, named as AdiMahadev Kashi Dharmalaya Mukti Nyas, will have 11 trustees, five invitees and four women petitioners, and will look into all the cases pertaining to the disputed land. It will also manage expenses incurred in the cases.

The formation of the Trust comes ahead of the hearing before the Varanasi District and Sessions court on July 12. In the last hearing on July 4, the first ever after the summer vacation, Advocate Abhay Nath Yadav, representing the Muslim side in the case, had presented 47 of the 51 points mentioned in their plea questioning the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu parties seeking to worship at the Mosque.

The District and Sessions Court Judge has been holding hearings in the case, post the Supreme Court order dated May 20. The apex court, looking at the “complexities” and “sensitivity” of the issue, had held that it is better if a senior judicial officer with experience handles this case.

Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri temple complex case

The present legal battle began with a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The petitioners contended that Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videography survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the Mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the Mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order.

Finally, the court allowed the videography survey of the Mosque premises, which was completed on May 16. In the report of the survey accessed, there is a mention of a Shivling being found in the 'wazu khana' in the disputed premises.

Image: Republic World