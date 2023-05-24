Gyanvapi Case: Masjid Committee Denies Discovery Of Shiv Linga; 'Aurangzeb Wasn't Cruel..'

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee while opposing Hindu worshippers' plea for an ASI survey of the mosque premises, argued in its plea that "neither Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was cruel, nor did he demolish any Adi Vishweshwar Temple in Varanasi."

The committee has also denied the discovery of a 'Shiva Linga' by a court-appointed commissioner last year, inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. "The object found is a fountain," the plea read.

#BREAKING | Gyanvapi case: Mosque Committee plea accessed, it says, "Neither Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was cruel, nor did he demolish any Adi Vishweshwar Temple in Varanasi' pic.twitter.com/a7Igq1Qbhi — Republic (@republic) May 24, 2023

Masjid committee objects claims made by Hindus

The Gyanvapi Mosque Committee objected to the claim made by Hindu worshippers that Lord Adi Vishweshwar's temple was attacked and destroyed by a Muslim invader and Raja Tondal Mal redeveloped the temple at the same place in 1580 AD.

The committee also objected to Hindu worshippers' plea addressing the Muslim rulers as invaders and said that the averment made by the former plea aimed at creating communal disturbance between Hindus and Muslims.

“The structure or building which is present on the spot, Masjid Alamgiri / Gyanvapi Masjid, has been there for thousands of years, it was a mosque yesterday and is still a mosque, and the Muslims of Varanasi and neighbouring districts, as a matter of right, without any restrictions, have been offering Namaz Panjgana and Namaz Zuma and Namaz Idaan,” the application stated.

'No Shiv Linga, but a Fauvara', says Masjid Committee

The opposing plea by the Majid committee mentioned in its application that no Shiv Linga was found last year and the object that was found was actually a "Fauvara" fountain. It also mentioned that there was no concept of two Kashi Vishwanath temples (old and new) in Varanasi.

Stating these points in its application, the Masjid Committee prayed for the rejection of the plea by the Hindu Worshipers and said that the ASI cannot be allowed for the survey as looking at the picture, it could be seen that the disputed site is of a mosque.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain reacts to Majid committee's plea

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain from the Hindu side reacted to the opposing plea by the mosque committee while speaking to Republic. He asked if there is a fountain and no 'Shiv Linga' then why is the mosque committee reluctant to let the ASI survey take place.

He said, "They are saying it is a fountain and if there is no Shiv Linga then what is the problem in having an ASI survey? We were the people who first said that a Shiv Linga is found on the premises of the mosque and we went to the District Court for the survey of the Shiv Linga. We were the first to visit High Court and when it ordered a scientific survey, now it is Anjuman Intezamia who is opposing it. It must be examined by an expert body like ASI."

He continued, "We have a very clear case that the entire site has all the characteristics of a Hindu temple and therefore we are asking for a scientific investigation."