Gyanvapi Case: Muslim Side 'boycotts' ASI Survey Of Mosque, Highlights SC Plea

Amid the ongoing Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, the Muslim side has issued its first statement, expressing reservations about the proceedings. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, responsible for managing 22 mosques, including Gyanvapi, claimed that they were not informed about the survey being conducted on Monday.

Abdul Batin Nomani, the secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, addressed reporters on the Gyanvapi case on Monday, stating, "Yesterday, there was a meeting at the residence of the Police Commissioner, with the District Magistrate also present. We informed them that we have not received any information regarding the survey from the ASI. As we did not receive any prior notice, we cannot participate in the survey."

Furthermore, Nomani explained that the Muslim side had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the survey order, and the hearing was scheduled for the same day. In light of the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings, they requested a postponement of the ASI survey by a day, he said.

"Secondly, we have approached the Supreme Court against the order and today is the hearing. How can we participate when there is a Supreme Court hearing in the same case today? We had requested the postponement of the survey by a day," he said, adding that the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee decided to boycott the ASI survey.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), also voiced his opinion on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex. He expressed the view that while the lower court had ordered the survey, the Muslim side had opposed it and filed a petition in the Supreme Court. He emphasised that it would have been more appropriate to conduct the hearing on the petition before proceeding with the survey.

"We understand that the lower court had ordered a survey to be conducted, but the Muslim side has opposed it and filed a petition in the Supreme Court. It would have been appropriate if the hearing was conducted on that petition first, and then a decision was taken thereafter," he said.

ASI survey of Gyanvapi underway

On Monday morning, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) initiated the scientific survey of the mosque complex on the basis of the Varanasi court's order. A 30-member team of experts from the ASI arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque on July 24, accompanied by high-security personnel to ensure the safety of the proceedings.

Speaking to Republic, Hari Shankar Jain, the Hindu side lawyer, called the ASI survey order from the Varanasi court a "milestone" and said, "The ASI will be a turning point in our case."

"This survey will help to ascertain whether there was a Hindu temple in the 17th century which was destroyed during the Aurangzeb era and the so-called mosque was constructed. We believe that Adi Vishweshwar Shivling is still there. I believe that we will discover at least two-three Shivlings on the Gyanvapi premises. In addition to this, we will also get Hindu symbols in the basement area."

"The ASI survey will prove that the Hindu temple existed even before the forefathers of Aurangzeb. It will prove our point that the temple was destroyed in the 17th century. To hide these facts from coming out, the Muslim side is demanding no survey of the premises," he said.