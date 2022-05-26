Gyanvapi Case: Next Hearing Set For May 30; Muslim Side To Continue Arguments On Monday

The Varanasi District Court concluded the day's hearing in the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque case and the next hearing is set for Monday, May 30, the Hindu side's lawyer Advocate Vishnu Jain informed today. Speaking to the media, Advocate Jain informed that the Muslim side presented their argument in the court on Thursday, however, the arguments could not be completed.

The Hindu side also reiterated its claims that the Shivling inside the mosque was damaged. The next hearing is scheduled to take place at 2 PM on Monday, May 30.

Muslim side says petition isn't maintainable; Hindu side interjects

Meanwhile, the Hindu side's lawyer also informed that the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee read out paragraphs from the Hindu side's petition. Moreover, they also tried asserting that the petition is not maintainable. The lawyers interrupted and stated that the Hindu side has specific rights and added that all arguments were made.

The arguments by the Muslim side are likely to continue on Monday. Meanwhile, Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav who is representing the Muslim side, informed the court that the basement of the Mosque needs to be visited. In addition, the survey report along with the photographs has also been submitted.

'Gyanvapi Shivling was damaged'

Meanwhile, as the hearing was underway, the Hindu side made a big claim and alleged that the Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque was 'damaged'. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain stated that the hole found in the structure was done by the other side.

Jain also revealed that the Chakri sort of a thing that was atop the Shivling is kept in a store. The Hindu side is expected to put the matter after the maintainability of the suit is decided. However, in today's hearing, the Hindu side reiterated its claims that the Shivling was damaged.