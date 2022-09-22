Gyanvapi Case: Notice Sent To Muslim Side Over Plea For Carbon-dating Of 'Shivling'

After the ruling that a plea by five Hindu women to pray year-long at a shrine inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, next to the famous Kashi Viswanath temple, is legally valid, the Varanasi Court resumed its hearing on Thursday. During the hearing, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, Sudhir Tripathi, and Dr Sohan Lal Arya were present from the Hindu side and Mohd Shamim Ahmed was present from the Muslim side. A notice was sent to the Muslim side regarding the plea filed by the Hindu side for the carbon dating of the 'Shivling' found during the survey. The court scheduled the next hearing in the matter for September 29.

Before the hearing, Advocate Vishnu Sharma Jain, representing the Hindu side had said, " The Muslim side says it's a fountain, we say it's Shivling. An independent body has to investigate & ascertain this. We are filing an application to demand for carbon dating."

What is the Gyanvapi case?

This case pertains to a petition seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. On the same day, the court ordered the sealing of the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was reportedly found.

Meanwhile, Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the survey report of the work done on May 14, 15, and 16 in which he reportedly highlighted the presence of a Shivling, Hindu symbols and a photograph of a deity inside the mosque premises. On May 20, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge. It specified that its interim order dated May 17 will remain in operation pending the disposal of the Muslim side's application challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side and a period of 8 weeks thereafter.

On September 12, Varanasi District Judge AK Vishvesha held that the plea filed by 5 Hindu women who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque can be heard further. He also rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's arguments that the case can't be heard by the court due to the Places of Worship Act and the Waqf Act.