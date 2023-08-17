Gyanvapi Case: Out-of-court Settlement 'not Legally Possible', Says Hindu Side Advocate

The Gyanvapi case cannot be solved within the scope of an out of court settlement mechanism, said the Hindu Side advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on Thursday (August 17). Notably the statement from Jain comes after the international president of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), Jitendra Singh Bisen, proposed an out of court settlement in the Gyanvapi case and wrote a letter to the effect to the Anjuman Intejamia.

“It has no legal value. Order 23 of the CPC clearly states that until all parties agree, no compromise can be made. And in matters related to the country and society, where a representative suit is filed involving the entire society, even if one person or party wants to settle alone, they cannot. So this initiative for an out-of-court settlement is not possible under the CPC, as it is not legally possible,” he said and further added, “None of our parties or clients are ready for a settlement.”

‘Not ready to give up even an inch of land’: Hindu plaintiff

A compromise in the Gyanvapi Case would mean giving up on rights, which none of the sides representing the case on behalf of the Hindus are ready for, said the plaintiff representing the Hindu side Vishnu Shankar Jain, “I want to ask through your medium, how will the settlement or compromise happen? A compromise only happens when you give up some of your rights and the other person gives up some of theirs. Here, we are not ready to give up even an inch of the land inside the barricade. We want the entire area inside the barricade,” he said.

He further reiterated, “The way you have used a temple as a mosque, the Muslim side should apologise for using a temple complex in the wrong way, so there is no question of compromise.” Following the Allahabad High Court's order, the scientific survey of the complex by the side of the Kashinath Vishwanath temple not including the Wuzu Khana began on August 4. The HC order allowed the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out the survey to determine if the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The Varanasi court had earlier allowed the ASI to conduct the survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque. The Muslim side, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had subsequently challenged the court order in the Allahabad HC however the plea was dismissed by the court paving the way for the survey to be conducted from August 4.