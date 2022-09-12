Gyanvapi Case Petitioner Reiterates 'Baba Mil Gaye' Claim; Delighted With Court Verdict

In a major development in the Gyanvapi case, the Varanasi district court dismissed the plea challenging the maintainability of its suit. The court ruled that the plea filed by 5 Hindu women who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, can be heard further. According to the verdict, the Varanasi district court pronounced that the case can be heard further and quashed the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that the case doesn’t hold true because of the Places of Worship Act and Waqf Act.

Petitioner Sohan Lal, who was present at the court-directed survey and claimed ‘Baba Mil Gaye’ soon after the videography, stated that this decision will prove to be a major step in the direction of the renewed construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He also informed that the next request from the court would be for carbon dating.

Elated at the court’s decision, Lal said that today’s decision was something to be proud of. “I was the first person to declare Baba Mil Gaye,” after the court-directed survey was done, and further added, “Today’s verdict has sown the seeds for laying the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The Hindu society and the whole of Uttar Pradesh is rejoicing.”

#GyanvapiVerdict: Court to hear Hindu side's plea for worship at the premises. Issues to be framed on September 22. Petitioner speaks #LIVE to Republic TV here - https://t.co/UJYiEa7AHc pic.twitter.com/rwjlfkahHd — Republic (@republic) September 12, 2022

Gyanvapi case petitioner makes demand for carbon dating

When asked about the future course of action, Sohan Lal said, “We will demand carbon dating. We will also demand further verification of all the symbols, and evidence found in the premises,” adding that a petition has been filed for breaking down the walls in the premises.

He also said that just before the hearing, no representative from the Gyanvapi Masjid side was present, “I wondered whether the Masjid side was boycotting the hearing, but one member from their side arrived soon after the arrival of the district court justice, fulfiling the required quorum.”

Petitioner Sohan Lal had claimed many materials, and Hindu symbols were found, much more than expectations. As the videography and survey was completed, Lal stated, "Whom Nandi was waiting for. I can't say a lot even though I know a lot. It is much more than what we expected. It is a very important day. When the time came, the slogans of Lord Mahadev resonated in the mosque. People started dancing. After this, we will demand a survey of the debris which is 75 feet tall and 30 feet wide on the western wall."