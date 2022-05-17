Gyanvapi Case: Petitioners Seek Demolition Of Wall Near Shivling; AIMPLB Calls Meet

As massive faceoff erupted over Shivling claim, the Varanasi court on Monday heard the Gyanvapi mosque case. During the hearing, the lawyers representing the Muslim side said that no Shivling was found on the Mosque premises and the situation will be clear after court-appointed commissioners submit the report.

The court on Monday had ordered the sealing of a pond in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners claimed that Shivling was found there during the court-mandated videography survey. However, the Muslim side claimed that it was a fountain.

'Demolish wall near Shivling'

The Hindu side said that a detailed survey should be conducted by demolishing the wall near the Shivling.

Special Commissioner Advocate Vishal Singh said that it was not in his right to do demolition work in the Mosque. "The commission was ordered only for a general survey," he said.

Meanwhile, the commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque has sought an additional time of two days to file the report.

"Our commissioner filed an application to grant us two more days (to submit the survey report). Court will give a decision on it after some time," Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh said.

Court to pronounce order

After hearing both sides, the Varanasi court is set to pronounce the order. The order will be on two aspects:

Whether there would be more time granted to the Court Commissioners to submit their report

Whether the debris near the Mosque would be removed for a more detailed survey.

AIMPLB calls for urgent meeting

All India Muslim Personal Law Board has called for an urgent meeting of its executive committee on Tuesday. The current issues of the country, including Gyanvapi Masjid, Tipu Sultan Masjid, and other issues will be discussed. The Board will decide its future course of action.

The board says that a hate campaign has been launched by BJP against Muslims to divert attention from real issues.