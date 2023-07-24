Gyanvapi Case: SC Puts ASI Survey On Hold Till July 26, Allows Muslim Side To Approach HC

Supreme Court on Monday put a temporary stay on the Varanasi High Court order allowing ASI survey on the Gyanvapi complex. The top court allowed the Muslim side to approach the Allahabad HC while placing a stay on the ASI survey till 5 pm, July 26.

Notably, the Ganvapi mosque management committee, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, had filed a plea against the Varanasi district court's order for an ASI survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The Muslim side was seeking a stay on the order of the Varanasi court.

Hearing the Muslim side's petition, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud stated that it seems ASI has "no plans for conducting any excavation" as per the order. The court noted that there will be no excavation at the site during the upcoming week until the following Monday and granted the Muslim side the liberty to approach the High Court against the trial court's order.

Notably, this decision follows Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's assurance to the CJI that no bricks have been or will be removed during the ongoing ASI survey. Mehta clarified that the current activities involve measurements, photography, and the use of radar, which will not impact the structure.

Following the CJI's statement, the Muslim side requested the top court to put a stay on the ASI survey. In response, the CJI questioned that if the ASI was merely taking photos and not conducting an excavation, "how does it disturb the structure?"

The Muslim side consented to approach the High Court (HC) but requested the top court to stay the matter. In response, the CJI indicated that the top court would maintain the existing state of affairs until Wednesday. The Hindu side and Solicitor General (SG) opposed it. Nevertheless, the top court upheld the status quo until Wednesday, later agreeing to a temporary stay on the ASI survey.

Varanasi court's ASI survey order

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun the scientific survey of the mosque complex on Monday after the Varanasi court's order. A 30-member team of the ASI reached the Gyanvapi mosque on July 24 morning amid the deployment of high-security personnel.

On Sunday, Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam stated that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had informed them about the survey scheduled to commence the next day. He further mentioned that an advocate representing each petitioner would accompany the survey team during the proceedings.

Earlier, on Friday, District Judge A K Vishvesh had issued a directive to the ASI to conduct a comprehensive scientific survey, including excavations if deemed necessary, to ascertain whether the mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was constructed on the site of a temple.

However, the 'wazukhana' within the mosque complex, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'shivling' exists, will not be subject to the survey. This decision follows a prior Supreme Court order that safeguarded this spot in the complex from being included in the survey.

The judge set a deadline for the ASI to submit a detailed report to the court by August 4, along with videos and photographs documenting the survey proceedings.