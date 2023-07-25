Gyanvapi Dispute: Caveat Filed In Allahabad HC Over Direction For ASI Survey

Rakhi Singh, a petitioner from the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi dispute, filed a caveat petition in the Allahabad High Court on Monday in response to the Varanasi Court directing a survey of the sealed area on the mosque complex by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Rakhi, the main petitioner in the Shringar Gauri Sthal case, in her caveat, urged the Allahabad High Court not to give its judgment without hearing the petitioner should the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee approach it challenging the July 21 order of the Varanasi court. Advocate Saurabh Tiwari filed the caveat petition through the e-filing mode.

The Supreme Court earlier on Monday halted a "detailed scientific survey" of the ASI to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple until July 26 and asked the Allahabad High Court to hear an appeal filed by the mosque committee before the expiry of its order.

In order to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier, a Varanasi court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct the survey.