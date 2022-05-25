Amid the ongoing dispute over the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashivishwanath temple complex, Republic TV on Tuesday spoke to members of the Vyas family, who are said to be the original owners of the premises. Notably, three crucial court verdicts passed between 1852-1907 pertaining to ownership of the land also ruled in favour of the Vyas family.

Through all three orders, the courts had categorically observed that the property 'does not belong to the Muslims', and the community 'cannot object to restorations inside the premises'.

Speaking to Republic on the current dispute, the family's lawyer Indra Prakash Srivastav said, "Vyas family has been the owner of the Gyanvapi complex for centuries. We can show you the will from 1852, 1854, 1874, and 1968 proving this. All these papers are registered. Yogendra Nath Vyas and Jitendra Nath Vyas are the only current heirs."

Citing a 1968 document, Srivastav claimed that the present Gyanvapi mosque stands inside the premises belonging to the Vyas family. One of the court verdicts passed in 1917 also acknowledges that the land belongs to Baijnath Vyas, the grandfather of Jitendra Nath Vyas, he said.

When asked why did the owners not approach the court when a petition was filed regarding the complex, Jitendra Vyas said, "We never felt the need to go to court because we already had the ownership papers. The land and all its basements belong to the Vyas family. We still visit the Gyanvapi basement for Ramayan path preparations. My family used to perform Shringar Gauri pooja there. Later in 1669, (Mughal emperor) Aurangzeb demolished the temple and built a mosque over it. The mosque authorities have no legal documents to prove that they inherited the land. It belongs to us."

Varanasi Court to hear maintainability of Gyanvapi plea on May 26

A plea was filed in the Varanasi sessions court seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, the court allowed the video graphics survey of the mosque premises. The survey concluded on May 16, during which a Shivling was discovered in the Wuzukhana (Ablution pond). The court subsequently ordered the sealing of the spot where the Shivling was found.

The Varanasi District court on Tuesday announced that it will start hearing the maintainability of the plea in the Gyanvapi Mosque case on May 26. The court has decided to hear the Muslim side's plea under Order 7 11 CPC first and has sought objections to the survey report from both sides within the next 5-7 days.