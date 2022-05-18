Gyanvapi Mosque Case: AIMPLB Constitutes Legal Body To Extend Assistance To Muslim Side

In a key development, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has constituted a legal body to extend assistance to the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi Mosque case. The development comes a day after the AIMPLB called for an urgent meeting of its executive committee on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the AIMPLB asserted that Muslims 'cannot tolerate decreation of the Masjid' and that 'courts were disappointing the oppressed'. Seeking the intervention of political parties, AIMPLB hoped that parties 'clarify the position' and stand for the protection of the Constitution and the secular character of the country. It also hinted that a 'peaceful people's movement' may be initiated by them, taking members of other minorities into confidence.

"The issue of Gyanvapi started three years ago. Despite the stay order of the High Court, the order was ignored. Repeatedly filing suits on Gyanvapi and then issuing such orders by courts is extremely disappointing and disturbing," it said.

The legal body will constitute Yousuf Hatim Machhala, M. Arshamshad, Fazil Ahmad Ayubi, Tahir Hakeem, Kalam Farooqui, Qasim Rasool, and Niaz Farooqui as members. The body will look into the Places of Worship Act, as well as the judgement in the Babri Masjid case to take appropriate legal action.

Previously, the AIMPLB had called the court's survey order 'unfair', and had called it an 'attempt to create communal disharmony'. “The Gyanvapi mosque is a mosque and will remain a mosque. The attempt to term it a temple is nothing more than a conspiracy to create communal disharmony. It is a matter of constitutional rights and is against the law,” AIMPLB general secretary Khalid Saifullah Rahmani had said.

Faceoff over 'Shivling' claim

So far, the Muslim side has continued to deny that a 'Shivling' was found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. In fact, after the court ordered the sealing of the Wuzu Khana after the alleged Shivling discovery, the Muslim side claimed that it was a 'fountain'. Amidst the face-off over the 'Baba mil gaye' claim, the Hindu side has moved the Varanasi Court to demolish the wall beside Wuzu Khana.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that the spot where the Shivling was claimed to be found be 'protected' without impeding the prayers of Muslims. While it refused to stay the Varanasi Court's proceedings, the Supreme Court removed the numerical restriction from the order, in which only 20 Muslims were allowed to enter the Mosque. The top court will continue hearing the matter on Thursday, May 19.