Gyanvapi Mosque Case: District Judge Takes Over Case; Papers Handed Over By Civil Court

Following the Supreme Court order on the Gyanvapi mosque row, the Varanasi Civil Court has submitted the report in the case to the District Judge. On Friday, the apex court observed that a "slightly more mature hand" should handle the Gyanvapi mosque case, given its sensitivity. While assuring that no aspersions were being cast on the trial judge, the SC had said that both parties would benefit more from a 'seasoned hand'.

The suit "should be tried before a senior and experienced judicial officer of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service," SC said in its order.

During the hearing, the SC had also observed that the application filed by the mosque committee challenging the maintainability of the suit 'shall be decided on priority by the District Judge upon the transfer of the suit". Following the SC's directions, the District Judge has officially taken over the matter.

SC transfers Gyanvapi Mosque case to district judge

The Supreme Court bench headed by the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha on Friday, May 20, ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque case to the District Judge, Varanasi. While hearing Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee's plea against a Varanasi court order which directed a videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex close to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the top court said that a senior and experienced judicial officer of UP Judicial services will hear the case.

The Court also directed District Magistrate (DM) to make appropriate arrangements for Wazu at the masjid. The May 17 interim order for sealing the spot where the 'Shivling' was found, without impeding namaz will continue till the Order 7 Rule 11 application is decided, it ruled, asking for alternate arrangements to be made for wazu.

Further, it asserted that there should be no 'selective leaks' of the Gyanvapi survey report. "We are here in a joint mission to preserve a sense of unification in the country. Once commission report is there, there cannot be selective leaks. Do not leak things to the press. Only judge opens the report," the bench said.

The District Judge has been granted 8 weeks by the Supreme Court to preside over the case. The matter has been posted for further hearing in the second week of July.