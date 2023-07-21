Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court Orders ASI Survey, Sealed Area Excluded

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has been given permission by a Varanasi court to carry out a scientific survey of the entire Gyanvapi mosque campus except the sealed area. The ASI survey will be conducted between 8 am to 12 noon and the report will be submitted by August 4, the Varanasi district court of judge AK Vishvesh observed while pronouncing the order on Friday (July 21).

The Varanasi court order came on a petition by the Hindu side which had demanded an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex, excluding the disputed wazukhana area. The mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, the lawyer of the Hindu side, hailed the court order as a big win. “The district court has accepted our petition. The officials will now inform the court about the survey process and their plans. This is a big win for Hindus. Everything will be clear after the ASI survey,” he asserted.

The Hindu side’s lawyers had argued in the Varanasi court that the centuries old Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute can be resolved only by an archaeological investigation of the entire mosque complex. He said that the situation can become clear after examining the three domes of the Gyanvapi complex, the western wall of the complex and the entire complex in a modern way.

Earlier, in May 2023, the Muslim side filed its objection to a petition seeking a direction to the ASI to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex. After an Allahabad High Court order, the Varanasi district court had on May 16 agreed to hear a plea for a survey by the ASI of the entire mosque premises.