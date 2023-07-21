Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court Verdict On ASI Survey Plea Today

In a highly anticipated development, the Varanasi court is set to deliver its verdict today, July 21, on a petition filed by the Hindu side, seeking a "scientific survey" of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The plea put forward by the Hindu side requested an ASI survey of the complete Gyanvapi complex, excluding the disputed Wazukhana area. On Thursday, lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, the Hindu side counsel shared insights into the case's proceedings. He revealed that the application for the ASI survey was filed on May 16 in the Varanasi District Court.

"On May 16th, we filed an application in the Varanasi District Court, demanding a complete survey of the entire premises of Gyanvapi by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The hearings were held on July 12th and July 14th. On July 14th, the Varanasi District Court reserved its judgment. Tomorrow, on the 21st, at 2:30 PM, the court will announce its decision on whether the remaining area, excluding the disputed structure, should be surveyed by ASI or not. We hope that the judgment will be in our favour. ASI is the only body that can determine the truth about Gyanvapi," Jain said.

The "disputed structure" that Vishnu Shankar Jain was referring to is a structure found in the Wazukhana area of the Gyanvapi which the Hindu side claims to be a "Shivling," while the Muslim side contends it is a "fountain." Notably, earlier the Allahabad HC had granted permission for a scientific survey of the "Shivling" under the supervision and guidance of the District Judge, Varanasi. However, in May, the implementation of the survey directions was temporarily deferred by an SC bench consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and KV Viswanathan. The top court cited the need for a closer examination of the implications of the order before proceeding with the directions

Earlier, on July 14, Jain had highlighted the need for a thorough examination of the three domes of the Gyanvapi complex, the western wall, and the entire complex in a modern and non-destructive manner. This approach aimed to allay concerns raised by the Muslim side regarding potential damage to the premises during the survey.

“The Muslim side argued before the court that the archaeological survey could damage the complex, on which we placed before the court a demand for investigation in a modern way without damaging the premises,” Jain said.

It's important to note that in May, the Muslim side presented its objection to a petition requesting the ASI's survey of the complete Gyanvapi mosque complex. Following an order from the Allahabad High Court, the Varanasi district court agreed to consider the plea for an ASI survey of the entire mosque premises on May 16.

(With inputs from agencies)