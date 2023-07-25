Gyanvapi Mosque Committee Moves Allahabad HC Against ASI Survey

The Gyanvapi Mosque Committee on Tuesday (July 25) moved Allahabad High Court challenging the Varanasi District Court order allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the mosque complex, excluding the 'Wazukhana' area which has been sealed.

The Supreme Court on July 24 ordered that the Varanasi District Court's order for the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque should not be enforced till 5 PM on July 26. The apex court advised the Gyanvapi Mosque Committee to approach the Allahabad HC to challenge the District Court order in the meantime.

The ASI commenced the scientific survey of the mosque complex on Monday (July 24) with a 30-member team of experts. The team arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque on the morning of July 24, with tight security measures in place.

Importance of ASI survey

In conversation with Republic, Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Jain Shankar highlighted the importance of the ASI's modern techniques, and said, "We told the court that there are many shield walls in Gyanvapi behind which there could be many things... The ASI survey will help ascertain the religious nature of the place."

The apex court, however, halted the "detailed scientific survey" of the ASI that was conducted to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, was built upon a temple. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who appeared in the court on behalf of the mosque committee.