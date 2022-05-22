Republic Media Network on Sunday, May 22, spoke exclusively to Mahant Shiv Prasad Pandey. Popularly known as Lingiya Maharaj, he demanded that the entire Gyanvapi Mosque complex should be handed over to Hindus and that a grand temple should be built there. He had filed a petition for the same in September 2021.

"Lingiya Family has been taking care of Gyanvapi complex since 14th Century...The complex should be handed over to Hindus and a temple should be built there. Visibly, a Shivling has been found there and investigation should be done to clear doubts," Pandey said.

Mahant Shiv Prasad Pandey said he knew that there existed a Shivling before the survey was conducted. "Our Puranas and Shastras have been saying that there is Adi Vishweshwar Jyotirlinga. Not only one shivling, if we dig deeper and open more gates then more shivling will be found."

Gyanvapi Row: Varanasi District Judge to begin hearing on May 23 after SC transfers case

Varanasi District and Sessions Court will begin hearing the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi mosque lawsuit on Monday, May 23. The suit was transferred to the District Judge from the Civil Judge on May 21 on the order of the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the top court was of the viewpoint that a "slightly more mature hand" should handle the case given its sensitivity.

'Ascertaining of religious character of place of worship not barred under 1991 law'

The Court had also observed that ascertaining the religious character of a place of worship is not barred under the Places of Worship Act (PWA), 1991.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha said that it has dealt with provisions of the PWA Act in its 2019 Ayodhya verdict and Section 3 does not expressly stop ascertaining the religious character of the place of worship.

Justice Chandrachud said, "Suppose there is an Agiyari (a Parsi fire temple) and there is a Cross in another segment of the Agiyari in the same complex. Does the presence of an Agiyari make the Cross an Agiyari? Does the presence of the Cross make the Agiyari a place of Christian worship? Therefore if you have this hybrid character forget this arena of contestation. This hybrid character is not unknown in India."

He added, "What is the Act of 1991 therefore recognises. The presence of the Cross will not make an article of Christian faith into an article of the Zoroastrian faith. Nor does an article of Zoroastrian faith make it a structure of Christian faith. Therefore, at some level the survey whether the trial judge went far beyond his remit and whether it was appropriate, we will not hazard ourselves by rendering an opinion in the order at this stage. We are also concerned about these issues but the ascertainment of the religious character of a place as a procedural instrument may not necessarily fall foul of the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of the Act of 1991."

Image: Republic World