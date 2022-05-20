'Gyanvapi Mosque Is Built On Temple': Kin Of Pandit Who First Photographed Gauri Shringar

Amid the Gyanvapi row, Republic TV on Friday met the family members of late Somnath Vyas, who clicked the first pictures of Gauri Shringar in 1992 before the entire area was barricaded. Shailendra Kumar Pathak, the successor of late Somnath Vyas, claimed that the entire Gyanvapi Masjid has been built over a Temple.

Shailendra Kumar Pathak, the successor of late Somnath Vyas, said, "The pictures were clicked in the backside of Gyanvapi Mosque. I used to go with my grandfather to conduct pooja. The photo is over 40 years old."

'Entire mosque built on temple'

Pathak claimed that the entire Mosque is built upon a temple. Showing old records to Republic TV, he said, "The basement located in the southern part of the mosque is under the possession of the Vyas family. To take back the basement for conducting prayers, a case was filed."

The first petition to build a temple in the Gyanvapi mosque complex was filed in the Varanasi Court on October 15, 1991, by Pandit Somnath Vyas and others. The petitioners contended that Aurangzeb, in 1664, destroyed a temple built by King Vikramaditya about 2050 years ago. They had claimed that the remains of the Temple were used to built the Mosque.

SC transfers Gyanvapi suit to district judge

On Friday, the Supreme Court transferred the civil suit by Hindu devotees on Gyanvapi masjid to a district judge from a civil judge (senior division), stating that a senior judicial officer would be better suited to handling the case considering the complexities and sensitivity of the matter.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha directed the district judge to decide on priority the application under Order 7 Rule of CPC filed by the Mosque Committee.

The apex court said that the May 17 interim order shall continue to be effective till the application under Order 7 Rule of CPC is decided and thereafter for a period of eight weeks.