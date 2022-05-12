Gyanvapi Mosque Order Accessed: Survey To Go On; Commissioner To Submit Report On May 17

After the hearing in the Gyanvapi case at a Varanasi Court concluded, Republic Media Network accessed the order copy on May 12. In the order pronounced by Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, it has been said that the survey in the mosque will continue. It is said that the Advocate Commissioner designated by the Court, the plaintiff, the defendant and the advocates would be present during the survey. Apart from the aforementioned people, no other person will be allowed.

The order copy in Hindi roughly translates to "The delegated Advocate Commission has the full freedom to take pictures, shoot videos in the marked place in the disputed land. If at any point, an obstruction is created, for example, a lock is placed, then the administration is being given full responsibility to get the lock opened/break it and ensure that the survey is completed.

The District Magistrate informs the Police Commissioner and the Commissionerate that the full responsibility of getting the survey completed is on them. The DGP of Police, Police Headquarter, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow as well as the Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Government, Lucknow, are informed that they will supervise the survey so that at no point in time the administration can make an excuse to avert it."

Report to be submitted on May 17

In the order, Civil Judge Diwakar informed that the proceedings will take place from 8:00 am to 12:00 PM every day until the Advocate Commissioner is done with the survey. "If there is any obstruction in the survey of the Advocate Commissioner, then the administration will file an FIR, and initiate action. Under any circumstance, the survey will not stop, whether the parties co-operate or not."

"Advocate Commissioner will ensure that the report on the survey conducted is produced before the court on May 17. On May 17, the Advocate Commissioner must be present for the hearing," the order further read.

Gyanvapi Mosque row

The present case pertains to a petition filed by a number of women from Delhi before a court in Varanasi on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videographic survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day. Subsequently, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee moved the court seeking the replacement of Mishra as the court commissioner citing that he was acting in a biased manner as he tried to get the videography done inside the mosque without orders. On the other hand, the Hindu side asserted that the April 26 order included the opening of two basements inside the barricading in the mosque complex for videography.

Image: PTI, ANI