Gyanvapi Mosque Row: 2021 Video Of Basement Accessed; Inside Details Here

Amid the legal battle over the Gyanvapi row, Republic TV accessed a video from inside one of the basements in the mosque complex dating back to November 2021. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Sunday, Shailendra Vyas claimed that several symbols of the Hindu religion such as Swastik and Trishul were found in this basement. He is the grandson of Somnath Vyas who moved the Varanasi civil court in 1991 seeking the mosque land to be handed over to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. He had argued that the Gyanvapi mosque was purportedly built on the remnants of the Visweshwar temple.

Shailendra Vyas explained that the keys to the basement towards the southern side are with his family and the administration. He remarked, "This video has been shot secretly as there is no permission to shoot there...Inside, there are pictures of Swastik and Trishul on the walls. And the base of the mosque is based on the pillars. Pictures can be clearly seen on the pillars which must have been recorded in the survey".

Mentioning that he had visited the basement during his childhood, he added, "This video is very important. From the report submitted, it will be very clear. The Magistrate will also be able to give a verdict without any difficulty. We will retrieve our temple."

#RepublicExclusive | This video is from the temple basement. We used to visit here before '92. There are demolished signs of Swastik & Trishool on the walls. All the pillars at Gyanvapi mosque are from Shringar Gauri: Chief priest of Kashi tells Republichttps://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/24WXPi9GDs — Republic (@republic) May 22, 2022

The Gyanvapi survey

The present case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. On the same day, a Varanasi court ordered the sealing of the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was reportedly found.

Moreover, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar directed the CRPF as well as police to guard the spot and not allow anyone to enter. On May 17, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha refused to impose an immediate stay on the local court proceedings pertaining to the Gyanvapi survey. While it ordered the protection of the area where the Shivling was allegedly discovered, it clarified that Muslims will be allowed access to the mosque for performing Namaz and religious observances.

Meanwhile, Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the survey report of the work done on May 14, 15, and 16 in which he reportedly highlighted the presence of a Shivling, Hindu symbols and a photograph of a deity inside the mosque premises. On May 20, the SC directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge. It specified that its interim order dated May 17 will remain in operation pending the disposal of the plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side and a period of 8 weeks thereafter. The matter will come up for hearing on July 21.